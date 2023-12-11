SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Up to $500,000 was awarded to the Rail and Transit Division to support additional train service that connects Boston and Albany, New York through Springfield.

According to MassDOT, this award was through the Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) Corridor Identification and Development Program (Corridor ID), which is a comprehensive intercity passenger rail planning and development program that helps guide intercity passenger rail development throughout the country and creates a pipeline of intercity passenger rail projects that are ready for implementation and funding through FRA’s Federal-State Partnership-National Network Program.

This corridor would provide around eight round-trip passenger trains on an existing alignment that is owned by CSX Transportation. The only passenger service that is on this corridor is Amtrak’s once-daily long-distance Lake Shore Limited, and the development of this corridor is part of the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s vision to expand and enhance West-East passenger rail service in Massachusetts.

The FRA Program has awarded up to $500,000 to three corridors that are sponsored by Maine, Vermont, and Connecticut, which will also help to improve rail service in Massachusetts. These include the Downeaster Corridor, Vermonter Corridor, and also the Hartford Line Corridor.

“We are proud to secure this funding to support our administration’s efforts to expand passenger rail service across Massachusetts and make West-East Rail a reality. We said from the start that we were going to compete for every federal funding opportunity to bring home dollars to support the infrastructure needs of our communities – and we are delivering on that promise,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We’re grateful to the Biden-Harris Administration for making this funding available and for the strong partnership of our federal delegation and state Legislature.”

“This funding will help us make important progress toward dramatically increasing the number of passenger rail trips per day between Boston and Albany via Springfield,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “It will have significant impacts on our local economies, help people get where they need to go faster, and move us forward on our climate goals.”

“We applaud the Biden Administration and the FRA for their unwavering commitment to delivering world-class passenger rail that will better connect our communities and bring long-term economic benefits for Massachusetts,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “Enhanced service between Boston and Albany via Springfield provides more transportation options between these two key markets and will support economic development in communities along the route.”

“The Boston & Albany Corridor’s inclusion in FRA’s Corridor ID program enables us to kickstart the service planning phase and bring us one step closer to making this project come to life,” said MassDOT Rail and Transit Administrator Meredith Slesinger. “On behalf of the communities and travelers who will experience the benefits of the corridor, we express gratitude.”

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a once-in-a-generation investment in passenger rail, and the Corridor ID award for the Boston to Albany route will provide critical improvements for mobility in Massachusetts,” said Director of Federal Funds and Infrastructure Quentin Palfrey. “We look forward to the opportunity to continue securing funds for connecting our communities across the region while creating good-paying jobs, strengthening access to economic opportunity, and promoting public transit. Thank you to the Biden-Harris Administration, Secretary Buttigieg, and the Federal Railroad Administration for making this possible.”