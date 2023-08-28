LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Police Association hosted their 3rd annual golf tournament to raise money that benefits the town.

Monday, more than 130 people gathered at the Ludlow Country Club for the golf tournament.

Organizers say this tournament fills up every year and it helps to raise money for the Ludlow community. The association is expecting to bring in close to $20,000 from the tournament. The president of the Ludlow Police Association says they want the community to be more aware of the tournament so they can continue to give back.

“People come to us you know veterans organizations, parent-teacher organizations, schools kids private and public and we donate back to the community,” said Sean Knox, President of the Ludlow Police Association.

Last year the association donated about $4,500 to local programs. Through these golf tournament events, they have also opened up two scholarships for local high schools. While playing golf and raising money for a good cause, participants also had the opportunity to sign up for raffles and win some prizes.