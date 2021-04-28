Funeral for Aiden Blanchard held in West Springfield Wednesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A funeral will be held Wednesday morning for 12-year-old Aiden Blanchard who passed away after drowning in the Connecticut River.

Blanchard’s body was discovered on the Connecticut River between the North End and Memorial Bridges on the morning of April 14 after search and rescue teams searched for Blanchard for more than two months.

The funeral will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Church located at 47 Pine Street in West Springfield from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be a funeral mass following the funeral at 1 p.m. A burial in the St. Thomas Cemetery will be after that.

Hampden DA’s office spokesperson Jim Leydon said Blanchard’s body was taken to the Hampden County Medical Examiner’s Office, where he was positively identified. In the email, Blanchard was referred to as the victim of a drowning.

Blanchard disappeared on February 5, having last been seen walking in the Willimansett area of Chicopee, near Old Field Road. Search and rescue teams had returned to both the Connecticut and Chicopee rivers many times to search for Blanchard, with the search having been extended as far south as Suffield, Connecticut.

Memorial contributions may be made to PeoplesBank, 315 High Street, Holyoke, MA 01040 C/O The Aiden Blanchard Memorial fund. For online condolences, please visit www.GriseFH.com.