Funeral for fallen Chicopee Police Detective Michael Dion

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A funeral will be held Saturday for fallen Chicopee Police Detective Michael Dion.

Family and friends said their final goodbyes at calling hours on Friday evening.

Dion passed away after suffering a heart attack while working a road detail earlier this month. He was in his 39th year of service, and was the longest serving member of the department.

The funeral is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. this Saturday at Chicopee Comprehensive High School and there will be limited public seating.

The public is encouraged to pay their respects to Detective Dion along the route.