SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The funeral for former Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger is scheduled to be held Monday.

The funeral home service begins at 8:30 a.m. at Forastiere Smith Funeral Home located at 220 North Main St. in East Longmeadow. The funeral mass is being held at 10 a.m. located at St. Stanislaus Basilica on 566 Front St. in Chicopee.

Leger served the Springfield Fire Department for 43 years, he was first appointed on June 13, 1977, and assigned to Engine 10 Group D on North Main Street. Leger later became the Public Information Officer and Commissioner Aide for the last 20 years of his career. He retired in 2020 after a service-connected injury.