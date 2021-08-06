Funeral held for Holyoke Firefighter Jonathan “Jono” Robert

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A funeral mass is being held Friday for a Holyoke firefighter who passed away on July 29.

The funeral for 30-year-old Jonathan “Jono” Robert is being be held at the Our Lady of the Cross Parish located on Holy Cross Avenue in Holyoke at 11 a.m. Members of the fire department will assemble at 9:30 a.m. with the procession at 10:30 a.m.

The late firefighter was a husband, father, son, brother, and uncle. He joined the Holyoke Fire Department in 2014 and was active until his untimely death. It’s unclear what caused the young firefighter’s sudden death.

The wake was held Thursday at the same church with hundreds of people in attendance.