Funeral service held for B-17 crash victim of West Springfield Wednesday

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the victims of the fatal B-17 crash will be laid to rest in Westfield Wednesday morning.

Friends and family will say their final goodbyes to 56-year-old David Broderick of West Springfield.

Calling hours will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. this morning, at Firtion Adams Funeral Home in Westfield followed by a funeral service.

Broderick was one of two people from western Massachusetts who died on that plane.

Broderick grew up in Westfield and graduated from Westfield High School in 1981.

He continued his education at Springfield Technical Community College, earning two degrees.

After that, he began his lifelong career at Collins Aerospace.

He was an avid World War II enthusiast, and frequently attended military collector’s association meetings.

Boderick leaves behind his wife of 32 years and their two adult sons.

