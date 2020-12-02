Funeral services announced for U.S. Army Staff Sergeant who graduated from Agawam H.S.

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A member of the Agawam High School who joined the United States Army right after graduating in 2015 has passed away, the city announced Tuesday.

Mayor William Sapelli said highly decorated Staff Sergeant Mark Johnson served as a Squad Leader in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve in Romania and was recently stationed in Fort Hood, Texas.

Staff Sgt. Johnson is survived by his wife, who was also a 2015 graduate of Agawam High School.

Visiting hours for the fallen soldier will be held at Agawam Curran Jones Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 2, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

A private burial will follow at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

At 12:15 p.m., Mayor Sapelli said a procession will travel down Cooper Street to Main Street, taking a right turn onto Main Street and proceeding to the cemetery.

Residents who want to show their respect and gratitude for his service can do so along the route by displaying a flag or any other patriotic emblem, or Livestream it here.