SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – What’s next for the Eastfield Mall in Springfield? That question is still up in the air as the Boston-based developer Onyx Partners Limited is set to take the reigns.

No plans have formally been announced but the developer hopes to show them in the coming months. Anton Melchionda, the founder of Onyx Partners Limited and an Amherst native, said they’re exploring a variety of options. 22News asked if any of those plans included demolition of the mall.

“Everything is part of the conversation. So right now we don’t know because we don’t know what the plan is. We really don’t know even what the next few steps are,” said Melchionda.

Ward 8 City Councilor Zaida Govan was at a meeting Wednesday with residents and the developer. She said some options for the property could include outdoor retail as well as housing.

In the meantime, the Economic Development Council of Western Massachusetts is assisting with relocation for the local businesses there.