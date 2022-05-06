SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Updates on the progress of developing the two-acre tract of land at Mason Square that was once home to the Massachusetts Career Development Institute were given Friday.

Since the severely fire-damaged MCDI building was torn down last year and the land cleared, municipal and neighborhood groups have been planning to re-use the two acres on Wilbraham Avenue.

Springfield State Representative Bud Williams toured the site today and spoke with 22News saying, “It’s a golden opportunity for the community, we’ve heard a supermarket, a mixture use of some type of housing and business, a think tank.”

Saying the time is right for a new beginning, State Representative Williams tells us he expects to see plans drawn up for the future of the site within the next half year.