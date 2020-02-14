CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Turns out Galentine’s Day has become a thing! It’s a night that celebrates female friendship, and it’s a good excuse to hang out with your gal-friends.

In Chicopee, local business owner Melaney Houle invited her customers in a girl-power celebration. Some drinks and light hor d’oeuvres were served during “Vodka Over Valentines” at Lotus & Compass Inc. – a women’s clothing store.

“It’s just about creating that experience for the customer,” said Houle. “Giving them a reason to come out and leave the house to go out for a little while. Something that they’re not going to be out super late. They can still be home by eight and have their Netflix binge, but they can have their girls time and have some time for themselves.”

People in attendance at the Galentine’s event said it’s nice to see more shops opening in Chicopee Center.

“You get to meet people in the community,” said Joanne Martins of Chicopee. “In the past, she’s had raffles to benefit different groups, so that’s kind of nice.”

So while Thursday night was a new twist on Valentine’s Day, Lotus & Compass Inc. has other upcoming events. There will be a Fundraiser on February 29th where a portion of the proceeds benefits Empty Arms Bereavement.