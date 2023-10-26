EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Gallagher Fluid Seals, a local manufacturing company, held a grand opening Wednesday for their new warehouse in East Longmeadow.

The new state-of-the-art warehouse is located at 142 Denslow Road. This 15,000-square-foot building will be climate-controlled and energy efficient, which will be used to store materials for their customers. This new property is expected to increase the company’s staff by 26 percent.

CEO Chris Gallagher cutting the ribbon (Credit: Gallagher Fluid Seals)

“As an organization, we’re thrilled to bring this expansion to the East Longmeadow community,” says CEO Chris Gallagher. “Through this new facility, we are continuing our commitment to our team members here in East Longmeadow and our customer base in the New England area and beyond. The Gallagher organization has been a part of the East Longmeadow community since acquiring Johnson Packings in 2014. It has been a wonderful place to do business and we look forward to being here for a long time.”

“The completion of our new warehouse will help us to leverage improved distribution methods and additional fabrication capabilities in our East Longmeadow facilities,” said General Manager Leo LaFleur.

Gallagher Fluid Seals is based in East Longmeadow and provides fluid-sealing products to customers across the globe.