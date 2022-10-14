HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new gallery and art store is now open in Holyoke for art-lovers across Western Massachusetts. The Artery, located on 289 High Street held its grand opening on Friday evening. The city of Holyoke partnered with the Greater Holyoke Chamber, and Print Shop Inc. to open the art space.

It is part of the city’s efforts to attract tourism to Holyoke and support its economic development.

“Everybody talks about what Holyoke use to be but really there is something new Holyoke will be, and its that now. It’s happening, so if you haven’t come down to high street, or race street, or main street, you really need to see the art scene happening here, the culture, the music,” expressed Artery’s Manager Jeff Bianchini.

The Artery will feature a mix of artisan products made by artists in Holyoke and across Western Massachusetts. It will remain open throughout next year.