GALLERY: Springfield Police brings holiday cheer in western Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In an effort to spread some holiday cheer in the western Massachusetts community the Springfield Police have conducted a variety of volunteer events.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood and the men and women in blue have invested their time and energy in their communities this holiday season. From handing out holiday meals, to helping out Santa Claus himself by collecting toys and even holding festive events for the whole family like the Learn to Skate program.

Springfield Police Holiday Gallery: