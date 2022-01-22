Game Feast returns to Munich Haus in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday night there was a feast for the adventurous, at the Munich Haus in Chicopee.

The restaurant’s annual Game Feast dinner took place Saturday with many unique options available like fried alligator.

A few more dinner options featured were Bison, Elk, Roasted Wild Boar, and even Kangaroo Kabobs. All were served Saturday night for people who like to live on the bolder side of life.

A few staples like cheeses and salads were also on the menu. And of course the Schnitzel. However, they did have a wild turkey option. The feast started up at 6 p.m. Saturday, and people had to buy their tickets in advance.

Munich Haus is planning to host two more adventurous feasts this winter. Saturday, February 19 and March 19, with tickets being $55 per person.

