CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – To help break the isolation, Veterans joined their families in Chicopee for an evening of bonding.

Studies have shown that veterans are at risk of worsening their mental health and social functioning after leaving the military. The night was part of a peer support program that gets veterans together at the Castle of Knights. More than 160 people were there to play video and tabletop games.

It comes after Veteran organizations in western Massachusetts had a successful game night last March. “It brings our generations together. If you look around the room today we have children as young as three and we have Vietnam and older era veterans here,” expressed Stephanie Shaw, Director of Veteran Services of Chicopee. “And so I think it’s really fantastic to bring the generations together….the branches….the conflicts.”

Shaw adds that a number of resources were provided tonight that will help the nearly 10 percent population of veterans in the community.