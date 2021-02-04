GameStop trader, former MassMutual employee being investigated by State Secretary

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin’s Securities Division is investigating Keith Gill, the stock trader who was involved with the GameStop trading push.

Galvin’s office is also looking into whether or not MassMutual, Gill’s former employer, was aware of his activities outside of his job at the insurance company.

Debra O’Malley, spokesperson for Galvin’s office, told the 22News I-Team that the Securities Division sent a letter to MassMutual last Friday asking about Mr. Gill’s status with the company. MassMutual responded on Monday that Gill had given his notice on January 21st and his last day was January 28th. She also said the Division has not yet had any contact with Gill.

The letter asked for information about “Gill’s role and responsibilities as a Financial Wellness

Education Director,” copies of his annual compliance certification regarding reporting outside business activities and MassMutual’s process for identifying undisclosed business activities, as well as how the company monitors employees’ use of social media.

The 22News I-Team has contacted MassMutual and is waiting for a response.