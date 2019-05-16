Gaming facilities generated $12.3M in taxes in April

BOSTON (SHNS) – The two gambling facilities in Massachusetts generated about $12.3 million in tax revenue for the state last month, the Gaming Commission reported Wednesday based on revenue reports from MGM Springfield and Plainridge Park Casino.

MGM Springfield counted revenues of $21.82 million in April, a 15 percent decline from the roughly eight-month-old casino’s best revenue month in March. Players wagered $174.95 million on the slot machines at MGM last month, and while 91.16 percent of it was returned to players as winnings, MGM Springfield reported $15.47 million in gross slot revenue in April. The casino collected another $6.35 million in revenue from its table games.

Full-scale casinos in Massachusetts — MGM Springfield is the only one now but Encore Boston Harbor is expected to open next month — are taxed at a rate of 25 percent of their gross gaming revenue. The monthly state tax haul from MGM in April was $5.45 million, the commission said.

“We continue to be pleased with our overall performance. Our footprint in the New England and Northeast gaming market grew stronger in April as we solidified our corporate sponsorship with the Boston Red Sox, increased our bus service from Boston and New York City, and welcomed thousands of more customers into our loyalty rewards program through our Great Outdoors Giveaway,” MGM Springfield President Michael Mathis said in a statement.

Mathis said that this summer, MGM Springfield “will reaffirm our commitment to the community and Commonwealth through a robust calendar of events, exciting outdoor MGM LIVE concerts, sensational shows at Symphony Hall, eclectic food and beverage options in our bars and restaurants, and a dynamic series of winning casino promotions.”

At Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, officials reported slots revenue of $14.06 million last month from $174.45 million in wagers. Monthly revenue dropped 11.8 percent from March, which saw the highest monthly revenue total in almost five years for the slots parlor.

The state is entitled to more than $5.62 million of Plainridge’s April revenue in the form of taxes intended for local aid and another $1.27 million for the Race Horse Development Fund. That works out to a total tax or assessment hit of about $6.89 million last month, according to the Gaming Commission.

Plainridge is taxed on 49 percent of its gross gaming revenue, with 82 percent of the levy going to local aid and 18 percent to a fund set up with the goal of supporting horse racing, an industry that is struggling in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts has collected a cumulative $358 million in taxes and assessments from the two gaming facilities since each opened, the Gaming Commission said.

