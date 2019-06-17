Gaming revenue at MGM increased during the month of May

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Revenue at MGM Springfield has increased just a month after a noticeable decrease during the month of April.
Numbers released by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission Monday show the total gross gaming revenue for MGM during the month of May was $22,285,565. That’s an almost $500,000 increase from the month of April.
Of the revenue, $6,182,892 was made from table games and $16,102,673 was made on slot machines.
Here is a month-by-month look at gross gaming revenue for MGM Springfield:
- Opening weekend: $9,456,976
- September 2018: $26,952,096
- October 2018: $22,242,742
- November 2018: $21,247,914
- December 2018: $21,583,225
- January 2019: $19,698,053
- February 2019: $21,500,878
- March 2019: $25,684,173
- April 2019: $21,818,086
- May 2019: $22,285,565
Michael Mathis, President & COO of MGM Springfield issued the following statement on May’s revenue numbers at the casino:
We continue to be pleased with our performance. We’re capturing market share and growing loyalty. May was an especially rewarding month for us as thousands of guests won cash and prizes through our Great Outdoor Giveaway and various other casino marketing promotions. We were also buoyed by the start of our outdoor summer concert series MGM LIVE presented by The Big E, as well as the launch of Food Truck Fridays. Our Roar Comedy Series continued to be the place for laughs in the region with several near sell-out performances. And we capped off the month with a fun new advertising campaign highlighting MGM Springfield’s ease of access, convenience and the place to go for spontaneous fun and excitement.