Gaming revenue at MGM increased during the month of May

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Revenue at MGM Springfield has increased just a month after a noticeable decrease during the month of April.

Numbers released by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission Monday show the total gross gaming revenue for MGM during the month of May was $22,285,565. That’s an almost $500,000 increase from the month of April.

Of the revenue, $6,182,892 was made from table games and $16,102,673 was made on slot machines.

Here is a month-by-month look at gross gaming revenue for MGM Springfield:

Opening weekend: $9,456,976

September 2018: $26,952,096

October 2018: $22,242,742

November 2018: $21,247,914

December 2018: $21,583,225

January 2019: $19,698,053

February 2019: $21,500,878

March 2019: $25,684,173

April 2019: $21,818,086

May 2019: $22,285,565

Michael Mathis, President & COO of MGM Springfield issued the following statement on May’s revenue numbers at the casino: