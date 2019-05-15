Gaming revenue down at MGM for month of April

Revenue went down at MGM Springfield in the month of April, compared to the month before.

Numbers released Saturday by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission show that MGM made $21.8 million in gross gaming revenue in April. That’s down from $25.6 million in March, which was the casino’s second-best month since opening.

In April, MGM took in $15 million in revenue from slot machines, and $6 million on table games.

The state’s only other legal gambling facility, Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, took in $14.1 million in revenue last month. All of Plainridge Park’s revenue comes from slot machines.



Here is a month-by-month look at gross gaming revenue for MGM Springfield:

Opening weekend: $9,456,976

September 2018: $26,952,096

October 2018: $22,242,742

November 2018: $21,247,914

December 2018: $21,583,225

January 2019: $19,698,053

February 2019: $21,500,878

March 2019: $25,684,173

April 2019: $21,818,086

