Gandara Center celebrates national accreditation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The behavioral health center celebrating their accreditation today alongside Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and other local leaders.

This new distinction means that the center will be able to provide more services to their clients – particularly those in the Hispanic community who may not be able to find services elsewhere because of the language barrier.

The senior director for outpatient services at Gandara told 22News mental health and substance use issues have worsened for many people during the pandemic due to people being more isolated.

“We have created a lot of different programs that will empower our clients to be able to find employment, to be able to fill out applications for housing, to be able to get more financial support, so we have a lot of case workers, psychologists that are working to make our clients connect with other services in the community and be able to get more of the help that they need.” said Dr. Rahiza Gallardo, Senior Director of Outpatient Services at the Gandara Center.

The Gandara Center has been serving the Hispanic community and other underserved populations in our region, since 1977.