SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gándara Center is moving its corporate office to downtown Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Vice President of Development and Community Relations Jade Rivera-McFarlin, the move will bring its base of administration closer to the community it serves and will allow for better access to its many programs and services in the area.

“We’re excited to have our administrative office back in Springfield,” said Lois Nesci, Chief executive officer of Gándara Center. “Not only is it a return home to the original city where the agency was established 45 years ago, our main office will once again be closer to the multitude of services we offer in western Massachusetts.”

The Gándara Center has been serving the Hispanic community and other underserved populations in our region, since 1977. The new corporate office building moved from Norman Street in West Springfield to East Columbus Avenue in Springfield. An open house and ribbon cutting event will be announced soon.