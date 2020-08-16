Gandara Center’s Frozen Yogurt Virtual 5K kicks off this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This week, the Gandara Center is holding its sixth annual Frozen Yogurt 5K to benefit the Latino community in western Massachusetts.

Beginning Sunday and running throughout the week, Gandara supporters throughout Massachusetts are participating in a series of virtual races. The event aims to raise money for the local agency that has provided mental health outreach services for more than 40 years.

22News spoke with Jade Rivera-McFarlin, spokesperson for the Gandara Center, about different ways to partake in the virtual 5K.

“Whether it’s on a treadmill, at a park, at the beach when they’re on vacation, somewhere that’s safe and socially distant,” Rivera-McFarlin said.

22News is proud to be the media sponsor for this year’s virtual 5K. The week-long progress will be streamed on wwlp.com and broadcast live on Gandara’s YouTube channel.

Participants can log their 5K distance running in the park or on a treadmill.