Gandara Center helping western Massachusetts residents find jobs

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gandara Center is trying to help people in western Massachusetts find jobs.

They held a career fair Friday night in Holyoke for people in the Behavioral Health & Human Services industry. People had the option to attend it either virtually or in-person.

22News asked one of the members what it’s like to put together an event like this during the pandemic.

“In order to prepare for this interview, we had to pay attention to where people are, so we did social media campaigns, we reached out to our community resources and contacts to let them know we are having a job fair,” said Jayson Sanchez, a talent acquisition partner for the Center.

Sanchez also told 22News they plan to hold more of these events in the future.