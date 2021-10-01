Gandara Center holds job fair

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many came out in search of full-time and part-time jobs at the Gandara Center Career Fair.

Open positions include registered nurses, behavioral health clinicians, recovery support, and more. Organizers said some of the positions offered have good benefits such as generous time off, and sign-on and stay incentives.

Jade Rivera-McFarlin, vice president of development and community Relations told 22News, “We have positions available anywhere from entry-level all the way up to Bachelor and Master level degrees. If you already have an idea of a position you want to apply for then you can go directly to that division of the department and speak to people from there and if not you can speak to one of our recruiters and they will get an idea of where your talents will be best throughout the agency.”

People searching for jobs through the Gandara Center can choose to interview virtually or in person.