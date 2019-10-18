Gandara Center hosts HIV/AIDS awareness vigil at Springfield City Hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gandara Center hosted an HIV/AIDS awareness vigil.

The vigil took place at Springfield City Hall in hopes of bringing awareness to HIV and AIDS. The vigil focused on how the Latinx communities in the United States are disproportionately affected by HIV and AIDS.

The Gandara Center provides bilingual case management services for individuals in the area who are HIV positive or who have AIDS. 22News spoke with one employee of the Gandara Center about why awareness is so important.

Jesus Rosa, a Care Coordinator at the Gandara Center said, “We are living in a world today where teenagers are practicing high-risk behaviors and it’s so so important to make sure that we not only spread awareness but education in our communities.”

A number of community leaders attended the event at City Hall. At the end of the vigil, the AIDS awareness flag was raised outside City Hall.