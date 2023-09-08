Rendering of the renovated Gándara Mental Health Center in Springfield. Image courtesy of the organization.

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gandara Center hosted a ribbon-cutting celebration at its new family resource center Friday morning.

This building in Westfield, which recently opened, provides a number of resources for families in one convenient and accessible location.

The Gandara Center which serves a diverse multicultural clientele in more than 100 locations and over 15,000 people across Massachusetts every year, is now extending it’s program into Westfield as the second family resource center with the other location being in Springfield.

We spoke with the chief executive officer of the center, Lois Nesci, about how families are assisted at the center. “Learning more of how to manage their financial stability, food insecurity, support with how to access affordable rents, support on how to access affordable childcare.”

The center is open now and families are able to walk in any time the building is open at 16 George Street in Westfield.

If a specific need can’t be met at the center, trained staff will be able to point families in the right direction to where they can receive help.