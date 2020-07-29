Garage destroyed after fire on White Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials are investigating a fire that caused extensive damage to a garage on White Street in Springfield Tuesday night. 

The Springfield Fire Department said crews were called to 227 White Street before 9 p.m. for the garage fire. All companies responded and assisted with controlling and extinguishing it. 

The garage was heavily damaged, a photo shared by the fire department shows a two-car garage burned with debris all around. 

No injuries were reported, according to the fire department. 

The Arson and Bomb Squad is working to determine the cause.

