Garage fire causes extensive damage to Longmeadow home

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Several fire departments worked to put out a garage fire Monday night that was initially reported as a treadmill on fire.

The Longmeadow Fire Department said the fire on Woodside Drive quickly grew due to the high winds. Firefighters from East Longmeadow and North Thompsonville were requested for assistance to put out the fire.

The fire was eventually put out but the home received extensive fire, heat and water damage. Everyone inside of the home made it out safely and no injuries were reported.

Credit: Longmeadow Fire Department

The Shaker Pines and Agawam Fire Department also assisted in providing station coverage during the fire.

The fire remains under investigation by the Longmeadow Fire Investigation Team and the State Fire Marshall’s office.