CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A large amount of smoke could be seen in Chicopee Wednesday morning. The Chicopee Fire Department says a garage fire was the cause.

Crews were called to a home on Alvord Avenue around 9:45 a.m. for a fire inside a detached garage. The fire was put out quickly and no injuries have been reported.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from the 22News Springfield live camera Wednesday morning.

The Chicopee Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.