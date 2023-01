LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow Firefighters were dispatched to Dunn Road for a reported building fire Saturday night.

Courtesy of Longmeadow Fire Department

On arrival, crews found an attached garage fully engulfed and vehicles on fire. They also encountered a propane tank on fire which exploded shortly after they arrived. The home suffered extensive heat and water damage.



All of the residents of the home escaped safely. One firefighter and resident was evaluated at the scene for heat exhaustion..