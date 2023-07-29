WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Fire Department was sent to a garage fire on Kings Highway on Friday.

Lieutenant Tony Spear from the West Springfield Fire Department told 22News, at 6:30 p.m., there was a two-car garage fire on 174 Kings Highway.

No vehicles were involved in the fire, only the garage. There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, but it does not seem to be suspicious.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.