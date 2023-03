HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a garage fire in Holyoke Tuesday morning.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, at around 6:20 a.m. crews were called to a garage fire on Hillside Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters saw a detached garage on fire. It was quickly put out before it extended to the house.

Holyoke Fire Department

The cause of the fire is being investigated, and no injuries were reported.