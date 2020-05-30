Garden centers seeing surge in business during warmer weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – When it comes to maintaining a favorite pastime that stays strictly within the limits of social distancing, gardening is the perfect option.

Those who love to garden kept their distance from each other shopping Saturday at Sixteen Acres Garden Center in Springfield.

It’s the season for devoting a lot of time to their gardens. Store manager, Nalini Benoit, told 22News she has a pretty good idea of what the gardening public is looking for this time of year.

“People are very enthusiastic about everything especially vegetables, but anything that’s flowering, they’re making the most of their time being home,” she said. “You’ll find a lot of plants that are great for summer flowing. It’ll flower all summer for you, you can fertilize every week and you’ll be happier with that.”

As you can imagine during the pandemic, gardening stores are busy, especially as the nicer weather continues.