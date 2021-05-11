Garden dedicated to nurses at Mercy Medical Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A celebration of nurses at Mercy Medical Center in Springfield was held Tuesday.

A new Nurse’s Garden was dedicated outside the hospital’s entrance. It commemorates all the nurses at the hospital past and present for the vital role they play taking care of patients.

Mercy’s Chief Nursing Officer Darlene Cunha told 22News, nurses have been through a lot during the pandemic, “But it’s the resiliency that we have to focus on to continue to support our staff, and our patients and their families as they continue to go through this pandemic. COVID-19 may have come upon us, but it’s not going to beat us.”

This garden dedication also coincides with National Nurses Week. This year’s theme is “You Make a Difference.”