SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gardening the Community is trying to build healthy and equitable communities here in western Massachusetts, as inflation drives up the cost of food.

The food justice organization engages in urban agriculture and grows organic food on empty lots to increase access to healthy food in food-insecure areas. 22News spoke with the chair of Gardening the Community at the organization’s farm located on Walnut Street in Springfield.

They received a generous donation from the Peoples Bank and Health New England, which they will use to support their urban garden and other programs.

“We got $20,000 which is an incredible gift and investment really in what we do and we will be able to use it to buy even more food for families who may not have access to public benefits—we can lower our food costs and sell it to them affordably,” said Liz O’Gilvie, GTC Board Chair.

