Gardening the Community offers plant sale and fun in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 7th annual Gardener’s Gathering and Plant Sale was held in Springfield on Saturday.

The event is put on by the Gardening the Community and the Springfield Food Policy Council. People stopped by to meet other gardeners and learn new skills.

The event included free workshops on several topics including medicinal herbs and juicing. One Springfield man told 22News why this event is great for the community.

“Now we have been doing this for seven years. It’s a great event. We do a lot of workshops as I mentioned, and ya know the kids are here and it’s a great opportunity for the folks to kinda engage and learn a lot about planting and things we do in terms of the workshops,” said Abraham Ali.

Free tours of the Gardening The Community’s Walnut Street Farm were also offered.

