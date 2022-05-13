HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One local company is celebrating 25 years of business by giving back to the community. Gary Rome Hyundai, along with Hyundai Hope, donated $25,000 to local food banks.

Gary Rome Hyundai has been thriving in Holyoke for the past 25 years. They opened the doors of the dealership on Whiting Farms Road this afternoon to host politicians, business leaders and community members, in celebration of this accomplishment.

Gary Rome told 22News, “I’m humbled by this. I’m moved by the response and all the folks that are here to celebrate 25 years, but it’s really not about me, it’s about our team and what they do every single day to support our clients.”

Gary Rome, along with Hyundai Hope, made the occasion more special by donating $25,000 to local food banks, including the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and The Thrive Center of Holyoke Community College.

Jillian Morgan, Director of Philanthropy at the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts said, “Every dollar donated to the food bank provides four meals, so this donation today is going to provide 40,000 meals to neighbors in need in Western Massachusetts.”

Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal said, “His humanitarian interests beyond his successful business investments in considerations I think that’s helpful to all of us.”

Two lucky guests at the event also were entered into a drawing to win $2,500 each to donate to a charity of their choice.