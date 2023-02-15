HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Victims of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey are in need of survival supplies, now nine days since a pair of high-magnitude earthquakes shook the region, leveling infrastructure.

Gary Rome Auto Group kicked off a month-long supply drive Wednesday, asking for any and all funds and equipment to send to Turkey. The group is partnering with the Turkish American Society of Western Massachusetts to run the donation drive.

They’re asking for items like blankets, sleeping bags, tents, topes, toothbrushes, feminine care products, diapers, first aid kits, bandages and over the counter pain medications. The nature of those requested items reflecting the scope of the tragedy.

“It’s a big tragedy. I can’t even believe how many people have perished as a result of this. We just want to do our part,” said Gary Rome. “I’m really excited to see the response here in the community. Our goal, which we will hit, is to fill seven truckloads.”

Donations can be dropped off both at Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke as well as Gary Rome Kia in Enfield.

More than 40,000 people have died between Syria and Turkey making it the deadliest natural disaster in Turkey’s history. Rescue efforts continue throughout the region.