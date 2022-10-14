HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Gary Rome Auto Group of Holyoke announced on Wednesday that Jack Rome, their official pet greeter, has passed away.

Jack spent every day either at Gary Rome Hyundai located at 150 Whiting Farms Road in Holyoke or at Gary Rome Kia located at 809 Enfield Street in Enfield. He was well known for his advertisement and commercial appearances alongside the company’s owner Gary Rome and their other dog, 2-year-old Daisy.

Jack passed away at 13 years old peacefully on Monday surrounded by his family. He was a Vizsla breed known as a Hungarian hunting dog that was affectionate, loyal, and energetic, yet quiet and gentle.

Jack Rome (Photo courtesy: Gary Rome)

Owners Gary and Jane Rome shared the following letter they wrote to Jack after he crossed the rainbow bridge:

Dear Jack: We were so lucky when you chose us to be your family. You had a blue collar on you when we met you for the first time and until we knew you were Jack, we called you little blue boy. You were such a fun, happy and mischievous puppy. You played hard and loved even harder. You loved our summers at the lake and your favorite times were spent with the family on the boat with the wind in your face blowing your ears back. Jack loved fall leaf piles and the winter snow. He played in both til exhausted. You couldn’t wait to go to work every day and greet customers and make friends at Hyundai – “The House that Jack Built”. As you grew up you became so regal and distinguished with your grey hair and deep bark. You tolerated and eventually came to love your little sister, Daisy. Jack; you will forever be in our hearts and we will love you forever. Rest In Peace, Gary, Jane, Will, Sydney, Jake and Daisy Rome

The memory of Jack will be kept alive at both dealerships and by The Rome Family.