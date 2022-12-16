SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Generosity was in the air at the Open Pantry in Springfield Friday.

The food pantry received a check for more than $1,000 from Gary Rome Hyundai. The auto group was a presenting sponsor at this year’s Mayflower Marathon. They wanted to make this direct donation to Open Pantry to help them serve the community.

“With inflation, it’s critical, the need is critical. It’s wonderful what they do. I wanna help in any way we can, and I want to expand and help them get the recognition they need so other people can donate and contribute.”

In total, the Mayflower Marathon brought over $179,000 to the Open Pantry.