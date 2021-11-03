Gary Rome helps distribute new books to Peck School in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some Holyoke students will now have access to a thousand new books thanks to Gary Rome Hyundai.

Gary Rome adopted the Peck School as part of the “Link to Libraries” program. The non-profit organization distributes new books to school and home libraries of children in need.

Rome visited the school Wednesday where he was able to read to the students. He told 22News he was honored and grateful for the opportunity.

“I want to give back to the community and help the children with their future, and of course my parents told me when I was growing up that your education is something no one can ever take away from you. So, I know that it’s really important that we focus on that and give them every opportunity to excel as possible,” said Gary Rome.

More than 75 local schools and centers are sponsored by the program. If you are interested in donating to the Link to Libraries program, you can head to their website.