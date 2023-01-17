HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Gary Rome, of Gary Rome Hyundai, received a great honor from the Holyoke City Council.

On Tuesday, the city council presented Gary Rome with a proclamation for being named as TIME Magazine Dealer of the Year 2023 for Massachusetts. The award is one of the automobile industry’s most prestigious and highly coveted honors. Winning the award in the Commonwealth means he will compete for the regional and national title of TIME Magazine’s Dealer of the Year.

22News talked to Gary Rome about the awards, “Giving back is more than just writing a check, it’s about being involved and I hope that what we do at our dealership can be a power of example to others and they’ll follow suit.”

Gary Rome is one of the select group of 48 dealer nominees across the country who will be honored at the 106th annual National Automobile Dealers Association Show in Dallas, Texas on January 27th.