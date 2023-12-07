SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fighting hunger in Springfield Thursday, Open Pantry is receiving a nice bonus to help feed those in need during the holiday season.

Gary Rome of Gary Rome Hyundai was at the pantry Thursday, to give a $1,000 check to the organization.

He said it was important to him that his company gives back to the community that supports it, “We know that there are so many families that are in need this time of year so we want to do our part and more importantly, we want to help build a stronger community and be a power of example to others, so others will follow suit.”

The donation was part of Gary Rome Hyundai’s sponsorship of the Mayflower Marathon, a thanksgiving day 52-hour broadcast to raise money to support the pantry.