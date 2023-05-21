HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Gary Rome Hyundai hosted the Pinewood Championship for the Boy Scouts of America western Massachusetts council on Sunday.

More than 50 derby cars were eligible in 6 different categories with boy scouts from across western Massachusetts in attendance. The pinewood derby is an annual event that starts in January with cubs racing their home-made race cars at the local level in their home communities, then they move into the district level and then finally they advance to the championships.

The Pinewood Championship was originally started in 1953 by Cub Scout Pack 280C at Manhattan Beach, California. The goal, “do your best” a Cub Scout motto teaching children that not everyone is going to win the race.