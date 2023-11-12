HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — A holiday market was put together on Saturday with the proceeds going to help families whose children are seeking medical care. The event was held earlier in the afternoon at the Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke.

The market included 28 vendors ranging from people selling baked goods all the way to wood crafters. All the proceeds of the fair benefiting the Ronald McDonald House of Springfield.

22News spoke with one of the event’s organizers, Brianna Zemrock of the Gary Rome Auto Group about why supporting this non-profit is so important, “At times like this where, you know, money is just so difficult for people they’re supporting and helping their families and stuff so it’s nice to see everyone coming together and supporting one another.”

In addition to the holiday market, a raffle was also held with those proceeds also going to the Ronald McDonald House.