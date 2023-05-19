HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local Auto Dealer Gary Rome Hyundai teamed up with Second Chance Animal Services Friday as part of a free vaccine clinic for pets.

Residents were able to stop by the dealership and get their furry friends up to speed on the latest vaccines. The pandemic put many pet owners off schedule as they had to delay trips to the vet.

“It’s very important for animals to be up to date on vaccines, rabies is required by law but also the parvo-combination vaccine. Parvo is a very deadly disease and you can actually track it in on your shoes, so you want to have your animals up to date because this is a very highly contagious disease and often fatal,” said Sheryl Blancato, CEO of Second Chance Animal Services.

This vaccine clinic comes after a serious Parvo outbreak in the Springfield area last year.