Gary Rome Hyundai hosts Pinewood Derby in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby is less than an hour away now. But there was also another derby Saturday.

The Pinewood Derby, a fun tradition for cub scouts across western Massachusetts.

Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke hosted the Pinewood Derby for the western Massachusetts Council. Over 45 cars made by the hands of young cub scouts faced off Saturday at the dealership.

Normally, they’d all come together to watch the race but due to the pandemic, people watched from home to find out who would take home the trophies.

“It’s a little traditional, but it’s also just really exciting for the scouts,” said Brian Regan, Cub Scouts leader and volunteer. He told 22News, “They like fast things and building things with their hands so this brings it all together.”

Regan said this race was the height of a huge tournament that began in each individual town among cub scout packs. And they made sure to race the cars on each lane, just in case there was a slower or fast lane.