Gary Rome Hyundai hosts second annual ‘Fashion with Compassion’

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – There was high fashion in Holyoke for a good cause Friday night. Gary Rome Hyundai hosted the second annual Fashion with Compassion.

Gary Rome’s showroom was transformed into an event space, where attendees enjoyed hors d’oeuvres and live music before the fashion show. The event raises money for the Providence Ministries, a non-profit that has helped to feed and clothe the homeless for the past 40 years.

Providence Ministries’ Executive Director, Shannon Rudder, spoke to 22News about how fundraiser’s such as Fashion with Compassion help support them.

“We got a small and dedicated team of folks that help to do this work day in and day out,” Rudder told 22News. “This type of community involvement and the energy behind it just bolsters us.”

Gary Rome, owner of Gary Rome Hyundai also expressed how Friday night’s event helps the community.

“We want to give back to the community. Really this is where we live. And we want to make an impact and see if we can help make a change,” said Rome. There was also merchandise for sale with proceeds going to Providence Ministries.

Last year’s Fashion with Compassion raised more than $30,000.

