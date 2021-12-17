Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke celebrates first purchase of IONIQ 5 electric vehicle

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Gary Rome Hyundai of Holyoke celebrated the very first purchase on the East Coast of the new IONIQ 5 electric vehicle.

The IONIQ 5, an electric sport utility vehicle features an impressive driving range as well as ultra-fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. The vehicle is also coupled with Hyundai’s new design that allows for more interior space and improved performance.

“It’s the wave of the future, this is where were going,” said Gary Rome. “We need to focus on reducing our carbon footprint and Hyundai is the leader. This is a brand new IONIQ 5 electric vehicle and Sandy is here, she is the second owner in the U.S., the first one on the east coast.”

The IONIQ 5 is the best fully electric car on the market and the Holyoke based dealership is focused on keeping this high praise by installing two super chargers at their location.